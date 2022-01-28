Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.18

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 19824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a market cap of $518.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $140,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $173,564.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 60.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.