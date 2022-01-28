L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $216.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.14. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,170,000 after buying an additional 76,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

