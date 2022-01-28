Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys 193 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $204.96 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.98 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,382 shares of company stock worth $1,071,931. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.05.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

