Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $401,000 in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 48.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BP by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 7.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BP opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BP. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BP from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.03.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

