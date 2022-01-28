Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Purchases 1,423 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after buying an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

CMCSA opened at $48.01 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

