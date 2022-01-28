Lake Street Capital Increases Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $68.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 135.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
About Commvault Systems
Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.
