Lake Street Capital Increases Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $68.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 135.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.03.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

