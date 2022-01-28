Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.87 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $954.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

