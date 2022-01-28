Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.87 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,880 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

