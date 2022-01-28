Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $13.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $541.90. 23,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,640. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $676.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.93.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.