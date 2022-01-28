LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €70.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($97.73) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.43 ($81.17).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €54.70 ($62.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.20. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a one year high of €67.38 ($76.57). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

