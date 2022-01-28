Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.43. 107,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,553,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CBRE Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

