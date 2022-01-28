Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

NYSE:LVS opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.47.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

