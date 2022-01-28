Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

