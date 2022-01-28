Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

SWIM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 28,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,533. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $161.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,246,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

