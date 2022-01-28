Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of LTTHF stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Learning Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

