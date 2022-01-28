LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMAT opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $884.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

