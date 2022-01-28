LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

LMAT opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $884.00 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

