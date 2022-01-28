LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

LC stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 334,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $49.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 27,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 72,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.