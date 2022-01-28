LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LendingTree by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in LendingTree by 1,120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,689,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREE opened at $114.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day moving average of $148.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.95 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.43.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

