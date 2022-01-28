Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEVI stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,353 shares of company stock worth $1,560,225. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEVI. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

