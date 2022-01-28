LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.45. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 121,056 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.32.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 148,061 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

