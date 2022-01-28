Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Trading Up 1.1%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 131,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 120,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $3.02. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 654.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.21%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 59.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

