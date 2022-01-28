Lindsell Train Ltd Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lindsell Train Ltd cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,591,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,267 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 23.8% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 2.12% of Mondelez International worth $1,721,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 532,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.47 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

