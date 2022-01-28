LINK (LN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $968,537.00

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, LINK has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $681.07 million and approximately $968,537.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can now be purchased for about $113.97 or 0.00302160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.08 or 0.06702434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,744.01 or 1.00066845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00051921 BTC.

About LINK

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

