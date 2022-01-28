Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

LOB traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 406,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.48. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $517,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $1,797,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,955,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

