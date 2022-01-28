Lodge Hill Capital LLC Acquires 35,064 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Monarch Casino & Resort accounts for 3.4% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.87% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,761. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

