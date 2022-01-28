Lodge Hill Capital LLC Invests $3.63 Million in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000. Edgewell Personal Care makes up about 1.1% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,035. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

