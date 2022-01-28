Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Sells 289,788 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289,788 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises approximately 4.4% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $693,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,378,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.09. 2,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.71. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.