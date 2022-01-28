LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 419,720 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 146,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 84,058 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,226. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.98 million, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

