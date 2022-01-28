LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $195.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 249.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 415.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

