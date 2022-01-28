Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 14,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 567,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,147,000. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,600,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,410,000. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

