Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 170,643 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Envista were worth $175,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Envista by 21,395.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after buying an additional 2,594,469 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Envista by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after buying an additional 966,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Envista by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after buying an additional 936,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after buying an additional 598,953 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Envista by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,907,000 after buying an additional 516,682 shares during the period.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

