Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $167,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $541,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $127.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -153.97 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.44.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

