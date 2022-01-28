Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Levere during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,780,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Levere during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Levere during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Levere during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Levere during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. 42.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVRA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

