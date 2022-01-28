Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRIV opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a current ratio of 10.76. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

