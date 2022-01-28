Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,152 GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIW stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. GigInternational1 Inc has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

