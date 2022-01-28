Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,288 Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCLE opened at $9.86 on Friday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

