Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $101,000 in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLAT. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,166,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

VLAT opened at $9.67 on Friday. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

