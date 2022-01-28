Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,853,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,458,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.