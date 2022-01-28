Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $20,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 159,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,013,504. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.84. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.31 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

