Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,582.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,810.20 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,844.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,823.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

