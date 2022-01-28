Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,772 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,163 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,816,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,912,000 after acquiring an additional 326,813 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,611,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,389,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,729,000 after buying an additional 124,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after buying an additional 70,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.72, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.