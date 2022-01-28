Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,734 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,128 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 265,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,705,000 after acquiring an additional 37,526 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.81 and its 200 day moving average is $162.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

