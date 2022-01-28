Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 69 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,528 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $170.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.14. The company has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $168.01 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.