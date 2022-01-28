Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.16.

NYSE WFC opened at $53.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

