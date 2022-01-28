Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNDT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mandiant presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

MNDT stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.95. Mandiant has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.61.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

