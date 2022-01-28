Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Shares of MARA opened at $19.79 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 4.59.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Marathon Digital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,333,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

