Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 8,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,767,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.04.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.