MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax updated its FY22 guidance to $7.60-8.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $44.30 on Friday. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 62.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

