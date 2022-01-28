MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.60-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.40.

HZO stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $973.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 62.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

